Leipzig boss responds to Timo Werner refusal ahead of Chelsea move

Julian Nagelsmann insists he is still counting on Timo Werner ahead of RB Leipzig’s push for Champions League glory.

Reports say Werner plans to count himself out of the renewed campaign in order to focus on his move to Chelsea.

The striker has agreed a £53m move to Stamford Bridge, with the deal to be announced once the Bundesliga is over.

Leipzig are in the last eight of Europe’s premier cup competition for the first time after overcoming Tottenham in March. But Werner is willing to sacrifice a chance of European glory so as to prioritise his move to London in July.

It remains to be seen whether the German club, who finish their domestic season on 27 June, can convince Werner to alter his stance.

The Champions League is due to be held as part of a condensed tournament in Lisbon in August.

Nagelsmann, however, insists it is the first he has heard and claims he is still counting on the striker.

“He is currently, as usual, in my plans to play the Champions League. He is our player and has not signed for anyone else,” said Nagelsmann.

“His importance to RB Leipzig is extraordinary.

“He has an incredibly good goalscoring rate, which you always hope for from a striker.”

With neither Chelsea or Leipzig confirming Werner’s move yet, Nagelsmann says he will only think about his absence when he’s gone.

“Then both parties will sit down and see what happens next,” he said. “There are no regulations at the moment.”

Leipzig face Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga on Wednesday night, with Werner set to start once more.

Werner signing backed by Hasenhuttl

Chelsea’s signing of Werner has been given the thumbs up by Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Speaking to SportBild, Hasenhuttl – who managed Leipzig between 2016 and 2018 – welcomed the signing.

“What they don’t like [in England] are players who roll away or act,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Football is very intense and fast. That, in turn, suits Timo: with his speed he’s a brutal weapon in the right team.

“He sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, or a little more encouragement but what I’ve always liked about him is that he scores goals that nobody else scores.

“Give him a bit of space and it’s hard to stop him. He has so many qualities that will always put him above others. He’s a brutal weapon.”

