Leipzig boss warns Timo Werner why a £50m move to Liverpool would be all wrong
RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has warned striker Timo Werner that a move to Liverpool may not be the best thing for his career at the current time.
The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the Germany international, who is being viewed as a back-up option to their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.
The Anfield outfit are reportedly prepared to meet Werner’s release clause of €58million (£50m), while the player himself has stated that he admires the reigning European champions.
However, Nagelsmann has warned the German forward about what a move to Liverpool could mean for the 23-year-old.
Nagelsmann has told Sport Bild: “It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig.
“He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too.
“The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”
The biggest fear Werner would have if he moved to Merseyside would be where he would fit into the first XI, if he wants to start on regular basis.
There had been talk he was being lined up as a replacement for Firmino, who has been a target for Bayern Munich, but Liverpool have since quashed that rumour.
Werner would therefore be used in a back-up role, which may prompt him to consider an offer from Chelsea, who are also keen on his signature.
