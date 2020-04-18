Liverpool’s prospects of signing Timo Werner this summer have been handed a significant shot in the arm after it was claimed RB Leipzig were closing on the signing of his replacement.

Werner is wanted by big clubs across Europe after banging in 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far this season, with the Reds known to be among the favourites to get a deal done.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and wants to add to him to his already prolific attacking rotation at Anfield.

However, the Reds are doing battle with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan to land a player who has a €60million (£52m) release clause.

Jamie Carragher this week raised concerns concerns why he feared a deal for Werner would be off for Liverpool, highlighting the financial squeeze being placed on the game due to its current inactivity.

However, they did take something of an upturn again on Friday when the Reds were given a 65% chance of securing Werner’s transfer this summer.

And the news gets better for Liverpool, with Leipzig seemingly planning for life after Werner by closing on a deal for his replacement – and it’s a player familiar to Reds supporters: Werner Bremen forward Milot Rashica.

The Reds have been keeping a close watch on the talented 23-year-old from Kosovo, who has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances this season.

Rashica operates mainly on the left-wing but can operate through the middle too and reaching double digits with his goal tally this season shows his ability to finish.

And he’s done that in a side which sits second bottom of the Bundesliga with just 18 points from 24 games.

This week, his agent appeared to signal the player will be allowed to leave this summer, with Liverpool strongly linked with a move.

However, according to German publication Weser Kurier, Leipzig are close to signing Rashica as a replacement for Werner.

As per the report, Leipzig have already held advanced talks with the player’s representatives and believe an agreement is imminent.

It’s added that Leipzig are prepared to meet the £33m (€38m) release clause in his contract, knowing that they will recoup more than that with the departure of Werner, most likely to Liverpool.

That’s not to say Liverpool will have it all their own way though with Werner after Kicker this week claimed Chelsea had launched the first move to sign the striker.

However, Werner’s heart appears to be set on Liverpool with the Germany attacker making clear his admiration for the Reds and his desire to play under countryman Jurgen Klopp.

“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world and when you are linked with that team it makes me very proud,” he said after his goal against Tottenham in the Champions League, while he also labelled Klopp “the best coach in the world”.

