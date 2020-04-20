Leipzig namecheck Klopp in major update on Liverpool move for Werner

Liverpool are yet to open talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of prolific frontman Timo Werner, according to the German club.

Jurgen Klopp has identified the striker as one of his top targets this summer and reportedly wants to meet with Werner to convince him to move to Merseyside.

The current coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for Klopp to sit down face-to-face with Werner, but RB Leipzig’s head of football Oliver Mintzlaff has denied there has been any request for a meeting.

Mintzlaff insists neither Liverpool or Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has asked about Werner, who has also been strongly linked with Chelsea.

“Neither Jurgen Klopp nor Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me,” he told General-Anzeiger, via Metro.

“We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023.

“He played a really strong first half of the season and was not the only reason why we won the autumn championship because of his 18 goals.

“We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner on which he can develop as a German international.”

Werner reportedly has a £52million release clause in his contract and is thought to be keen on a move to England to test himself in the Premier League, while Leipzig are already said to have lined-up his replacement.

The 24-year-old has publicly stoked transfer speculation linking him with the Anfield outfit, by praising the Reds when asked about their interest in him.

“There’s one of the best managers in the world with Jurgen Klopp, and he is also German,” Werner said.

“Many things suggest that I would maybe fit in [at Liverpool] very well with my playing style.

“But I don’t think about that at the moment because we have so much to do with Leipzig.

“I won’t rule out anything. We have the European Championship in the summer, I want to focus on that tournament.

“About everything else I will think after the season.”

Liverpool given 65 per cent chance of completing Werner deal

Liverpool have reportedly been given a 65% chance of securing Timo Werner’s transfer from RB Leipzig ahead of the competition this summer.

That’s according to BILD, who have assessed the possibility of him joining the numerous teams linked with his signature.

The Reds are doing battle with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan to land a player who has a €60million (£52m) release clause, but stand the strongest chance of getting the player.

