RB Leipzig’s sporting director has spoken out for the first time over stories linking Tottenham with a £30million move for midfield star Marcel Sabitzer.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing the Austrian as he looks to continue his Spurs revamp.

The 26-year-old has recently been promoted to captain at the Bundesliga outfit. And last year’s Champions League semi-finalists are just two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Spurs know all about his ability to score goals and have an influence in the final third.

Sabitzer scored twice in the opening 21 minutes as Spurs crashed to a 3-0 defeat against the German side in their Champions League last-16 second-leg clash last season.

That secured a 4-0 aggregate win for Leipzig.

Sabitzer, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or right winger, will be out of contract in 18 months’ time. That means Leipzig risk losing him for free in the final year of his current deal.

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has revealed that negotiations over a new deal are on hold until after the January transfer window.

Krosche told Bild: “We wanted to end the year first, both sides will deal more intensively with the topic in the spring.” That’s presuming a move hasn’t already been sealed before then.

Directly addressing the Tottenham interest, Krosche refused to rule anything out. “As I said, he has made a great development.

“It goes without saying that other clubs also notice this.

“I don’t like singling out anyone individually. But Marcel Sabitzer has really developed well.

“I also deal with him outside of the field. He accepts the role of captain extremely well and has matured even further as an individual.”

Sabitzer comments fuel latest Spurs rumours

Sabitzer has spoken previously about a possible move to Spurs.

Those comments came back in April when stories emerged that he was a top target for Mourinho.

He said: “Oh, I’m basically open to everything. I have nothing to rule out. We will see.

“I have been able to play in England a few times, including with the national team. I was thrilled by the atmosphere in the stadium. How the spectators read the game and celebrate the individual scenes, the fans really know about football.

“There was sometimes a tackle celebrated, sometimes a diagonal ball. I like to watch the Premier League and imagine that playing there is fun.”

Sabitzer scored 16 goals in all competitions last season. He’s managed three and three assists in the current campaign.