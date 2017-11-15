Leipzig star opens up over Mourinho scouting, Man Utd links

Emil Forsberg: Targeted by Klopp

Emil Forsberg has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Recent reports seemed to suggest that the Red Devils were “highly likely” to make a move for him either in January or in the summer transfer window.

After his Sweden side has just booted Italy out of the 2018 World Cup play-offs, the midfielder responded to the Old Trafford links.

Jose Mourinho was apparently in attendance for the first leg of the play-offs where Sweden captured a 1-0 win to send them on their way.

“I also read that in the papers,” Forsberg told Bild about Mourinho’s visit to Sweden, adding: “my focus is on RB.”

The 25-year-old has been in fantastic form with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, amassing an outstanding 19 Bundesliga assists last season, adding ten goals since the beginning of the 2016-2017 campaign.

It’s worth noting that Forsberg’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya also represents recent United acquisition Victor Lindelof.

