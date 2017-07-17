Leipzig vow to frustrate Liverpool ‘desires’ over Naby Keita

Resolute RB Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has once again issued a hands-off warning to Liverpool over Naby Keita.

The Guinean has emerged as Liverpool’s top transfer target of the summer, but Leipzig’s determination to keep their man has been matched with a string of firm rebuttals through the media.

Leipzig have already rejected an offer from Liverpool worth more than £57m for Keita, while reports at the weekend suggested a new bid of £65million – a Bundesliga record – would see Leipzig cave in.

But despite the midfielder appearing keen on a move to Anfield, Hasenhuttl has once again vowed to block the player leaving for Merseyside.

“It’s a huge compliment for us that we awoke such desires, but it’s not the general idea of our path to allow players a transfer following the first available offer,” Hasenhuttl said when asked about Liverpool’s latest bid.

Liverpool’s frustrations in the transfer market this summer has seen Jurgen Klopp admit the Reds may soon have to start looking at alternatives.

“It’s all possible. It’s more likely doing that than doing nothing,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

The manager insists the coming weeks are about adding quality rather than a specific number to his squad. It’s about having a need, having the opportunity.

“It’s not like I can give you the answer ‘bam, bam, bam, shoot, done!’

“We have the money, we have different things but it is still like this. We want to have the right things (and not) just do something. It is not about a number. It is about how it all fits together.”

The Liverpool coach also admitted the market Liverpool were shopping in was particularly difficult with only Salah and Chelsea younsgter Dominic Solanke added to the ranks this summer.

“It is always complicated, if you want,” Klopp said. “If the (selling) club needs the money or has another solution then the chances are higher, especially in England,” added Klopp.

One of Liverpool’s Plan B targets is said to be Inter Milan’s Geoffrey Kondogbia, but our Euro Paper Talk on Monday suggested he was lined up for a move to La Liga.