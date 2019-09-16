Neil Lennon has admitted that Celtic could make a move for out of favour Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama in January.

The Hoops were heavily linked with the Spurs midfielder over the summer, particularly after Belgian side Club Brugge failed to secure a late deal for the Kenya international.

Wanyama was a big fan favourite during his two years at Parkhead, before moving to Southampton in 2013.

Lennon has confirmed Celtic were interested in signing the 28-year-old and that they could well revisit that deal in the new year.

He said: “There was interest but it never got off the ground.

“Could we look at it again in January? We’ll have to wait and see.

“We might not want to with the balance of the squad now, as well as the affordability.”

Wanyama was on the bench as Spurs thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 to record their win of the Premier League season on Saturday.

