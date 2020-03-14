Neil Lennon has poured cold water on suggestions that Kristoffer Ajer is heading for a summer exit from Celtic after the rangy Norwegian star was linked with a move to the Premier League.

Ajer has been a regular fixture in Celtic’s starting line-up since the start of last season, with the Norway international making 49 appearances in all competitions this campaign – scoring four goals and adding two assists.

The 21-year-old signed a contract extension with the Bhoys back in May 2018, with Ajer’s current deal running out in 2022.

And his agent, Tore Pedersen, has given an interview to NTB in Norway in which he provided a worrying update on the player’s Parkhead future.

“He does not extend with Celtic and disappears in the summer,” Pedersen is quoted as saying.

However, Lennon appears to be unconcerned at reports claiming the 6ft 6ins star could quit Parkhead this summer amid links with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

“I’ve heard about the comments and I’m aware of it,” Lennon said.

“At the end of the day the club will decide when players go, not agents or players themselves.

“Kris has never made any indication he wants to leave. He’s happy here, he has been playing very well, he has been very consistent.

“I think the agent has shot himself in the foot there. We have Kris tied down to a long-term contract so we’ll decide and not anyone else.

“There hasn’t been any interest in him that I’m aware of, certainly no one has called me about him.”

Pedersen, however, is adamant there is plenty of interest south of the border in his client and added: “There is generally great interest in Kristoffer. There are also clubs who would like to have him, but who cannot afford him,” Pedersen added.

“There are several clubs that are interested… There are many who have followed him over a long period of time.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Napoli for Sassuolo attacking sensation Jeremie Boga this summer.

Boga has been one of Sassuolo’s standout performers this season, scoring eight goals and adding two assists in 24 league matches, as his side currently sit in mid-table in Serie A. Read more…