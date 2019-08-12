Celtic manager Neil Lennon is adamant there is no chance of the club entertaining any bids for James Forrest after a report claimed Zenit St Petersburg were planning a £12million offer for the winger.

The Scottish champions rebuffed an approach for Callum McGregor after selling Kieran Tierney to Arsenal for £25million last week and Lennon is adamant there will be no more major departures.

“He is another one that we don’t want to go,” Lennon said. “A big player, a big goalscorer. He has been here a long, long time. He is under contract.

“There is no confirmation of that (Zenit interest), it is just speculation, but it doesn’t surprise me. However, from my point of view we want James here and he is happy here as well.

“It’s important to hold on to your better players, we have already sold one so we don’t want to sell any more. We are looking to add to the squad rather than selling any more of our important players and James certainly falls into that category.”

Celtic team news v Cluj

Lennon confirmed Celtic will have three players back in their squad for Tuesday’s Champions League qualifier against Cluj.

Mikey Johnston and Hatem Abd Elhamed have shaken off thigh strains while Jozo Simunovic returns from a domestic suspension.

Lennon said: “Everyone is fully fit. Hatem will come back into the squad now and Jozo obviously from the weekend. Mikey is fit so he will be in contention to start. It’s good to have them all in contention.”

Get the latest personalised Hoops products on our new TEAMtalk Celtic shop!