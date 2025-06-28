Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is regretting his decision not to sign for Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, as a midfielder reveals why he snubbed the chance to work with Ruben Amorim to move to Los Blancos.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are always on the hunt for quality players. While both Los Blancos and the Red Devils focus on making signings that will make the squad stronger immediately, the two European giants also have eyes on youngsters whom they can develop and make them global stars in the future.

Yoro is one such star. The 19-year-old central defender came through the Lille youth academy to establish himself in the first team of the French club.

Man Utd secured the services of Yoro from Lille in the summer of 2024 for a deal worth up to £58.9million (including add-ons).

The Frenchman had a somewhat underwhelming debut campaign for the Red Devils, with injuries affecting his progress under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, though there were some positive signs over the final months of the season.

The 19-year-old made 33 appearances for Man Utd in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid wanted to sign Yoro last summer before he left Lille for Man Utd, with the report adding that the defender now regrets his decision.

The Spanish report has claimed that although Madrid ‘wanted’ to bring the teenager to the Santiago Bernabeu, ‘the French center-back ended up choosing the millions’ from Man Utd.

The report has noted that ‘the worst thing for Leny Yoro is the feeling of having made a serious mistake, adding that ‘the defender feels regret for not having accepted the Madrid club’s offer last summer’.

DON’T MISS 🌐 The 10 most expensive Real Madrid sales of all time

Franco Mastantuono explains choosing Madrid over Man Utd

While Yoro reportedly regrets picking Man Utd over Madrid, Franco Mastantuono will have no such feelings.

The Argentina international midfielder will link up with Madrid in August from River Plate.

The 197-year-old is one of the best young players in the world and had interest from Man Utd.

Explaining his decision, Mastantuono told DAZN: “It has always been a dream. Everything changes, a new chapter begins in another country.

“Any player dreams of playing for River and Real Madrid. It’s happening to me and I’m grateful.

“The way [Xabi Alonso] treated me was unbelievable. Having the coach want you is a huge vote of confidence for someone who is leaving a club like River, which isn’t easy.”

“The talk had a huge influence on me. His words really motivated me to make the jump.

“[Real Madrid] is the biggest club in the world. It’s the team that wins the most in Europe. Any player wants to play there. All players want to be there.

“I’m going to have to change my life to go play there.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey added in United in Focus: “United were seriously interested and Mastantuono did consider Old Trafford.

“I am told it was really between them, Paris Saint-Germain and Real. But Real were always the one.

“Once Real decided to make their move, they used [former head coach and Argentina icon] Santiago Solari to push home the deal and he got it done.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Winger’s ‘dream’, Rodrygo bid details

A winger has told Florentino Perez that his ‘dream’ is to play for Madrid, according to a report.

Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has made a final decision on his future amid interest from Man Utd.

Meanwhile, details of Arsenal’s planned bid for Madrid and Brazil international forward Rodrygo have been revealed.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?