Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey’s father has confirmed that Aston Villa are among the Premier League teams eyeing his son’s transfer.

Bailey has picked up significant interest in his services since moving to Germany from Belgium in 2017. In that time, he has netted 28 goals and assisted 21 others in 119 Bundesliga games. While Manchester United and Tottenham reportedly scouted the Jamaica international last season, he now has interest from elsewhere.

Aston Villa became the first to show significant interest in this summer’s transfer window.

But while they once sat in pole position to land Bailey, Leicester, Southampton, Wolves and Everton have joined the hunt.

Asked by Bild about the potential of his son moving to Villa Park, Bailey’s stepfather Craig Butler said: “The clubs are holding talks.”

However, Butler added that he wants to make sure his son gets the best move for his career.

As such, the pair will study all the options on the table before making a decision.

“There are different interested parties from the Premier League. We are checking the options,” Butler added.

“It is important that Leon takes the right step. Therefore it has not yet been decided whether he will change this transfer period or later.

“Leon feels at home in Leverkusen. There will only be a change if everyone is satisfied.”

Bailey’s situation is similar to the one Erling Haaland went through before his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Not only did he have the chance to take a significant step up at a bigger club, but his father – Alf-Inge – spoke out about guiding his son to the best decision.

Bailey, like Haaland, has an exciting future ahead of him and could move to the English top flight.

He has two years left on his contract. However, he has reportedly signalled that this summer is the right time to move on.

Villa braced for Grealish transfer bid

Elsewhere, reports claim that Manchester City are preparing an opening bid for Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his Premier League campaign last term, but his Euro 2020 performances with England have raised his profile further.

Indeed, City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer and his club have an opening bid in mind.

However, Villa will reportedly reject the £75million offer if it came in.