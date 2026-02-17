Arsenal ‘hold the edge’ over Tottenham in signing ‘all-action pressing machine’ – TWO sources

Tottenham Hotspur could be set for disappointment in their quest to bring Leon Goretzka to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer of 2026, with a second source claiming that Arsenal are in a better position to convince the Bayern Munich midfielder to switch to the Emirates Stadium.

The battle between Arsenal and Tottenham for the signature of Goretzka started in late December, when TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that Goretzka had been offered to Spurs.

We reported at the time that Goretzka was ‘keen to explore a move to the Premier League’, with the Germany international midfielder out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Arsenal subsequently joined the race for the 31-year-old midfielder, with the Gunners making enquiries to sign him on the final day of the winter transfer window following the injury to Mikel Merino, as reported by our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey.

Goretzka is still at Bayern, but that has not stopped Arsenal and Tottenham from continuing to show keen interest in snapping him up on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

On February 8, 2026, Graeme Bailey reported that Arsenal are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Goretzka, revealing that the representatives of the Bayern midfielder have held talks with the Gunners as well as with several other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Football Insider has now revealed that Arsenal are leading Tottenham in the race for Goretzka.

The report, written by transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, has claimed that Arsenal ‘currently hold the edge over Tottenham’ in the race for Goretzka, who has been described as an ‘all-action pressing machine’ in Breaking The Lines.

Arsenal’s ‘likely ability to offer Champions League football’ means that Mikel Arteta’s side are ahead of Spurs, who sacked Thomas Frank as their manager this month and appointed Igor Tudor in his place until the end of the season.

While Arsenal could win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, Spurs could get relegated to the Championship, given that they are only five points above the bottom three.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Arsenal and Tottenham transfer news

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a sensational move for a Paris Saint-Germain star, who has been playing more as a centre-forward than a right-winger over the past two seasons.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, how Nico Williams feels about moving to Arsenal this summer, with the Spanish winger willing to leave Athletic Bilbao at the end of the season.

And finally, Arsenal are in ‘talks’ with one of their star midfielders to sell him when the transfer window opens in the summer.