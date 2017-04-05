Leon Osman criticises former Everton teammate Ross Barkley

Former Everton teammate Leon Osman claims Ross Barkley “keeps making more wrong decisions than right decisions”.

Barkley has enjoyed an improved season after an indifferent campaign under Roberto Martinez in 2015/16.

The England international has developed his game further under Ronald Koeman, but his recent performance in the defeat to Liverpool left a lot to be desired.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Osman, who left Everton in the summer, criticised the 23-year-old for failing to push on.

“He’s got all the talent in the world but he keeps on making more wrong decisions than right decisions in a game,” he said.

“Having had four or five years experience now you would have expected him to learn to have started to make them right decisions more often than not, but as of yet we’re all still waiting for that to happen.

“He’s been playing in the first-team since he was 17. That’s a long time to have been playing in the Premier League and not kicked on and not made that next step.

“It’s worrying that he’s still being talked about as a young player and ‘give him time’.”