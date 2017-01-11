Leonardo Ulloa deal key to Chelsea’s Llorente hunt – report

Chelsea’s hopes of persuading Swansea to part with Fernando Llorente rest entirely on Swansea’s bid to sign Leicester’s Leonard Ulloa, according to reports.

The towering Argentinian striker is keen to leave the King Power Stadium this month after limited chances for the Foxes this season – though the Premier League champions are reluctant to let him leave while they have players away on African Cup of Nations duty.

Chelsea want to sign Llorente as cover for Diego Costa and the Swans had discussed the possibility of Michy Batshuayi going in the opposite direction.

However, it’s claimed by the Daily Mail that the Belgium striker isn’t keen on a loan move to south Wales, prompting the Swans to resurrect their interest in Ulloa, whom they were linked with over the summer.

The paper claims Swansea, however, will not let Llorente leave the Liberty Stadium until Ulloa, 30, has been brought in as his replacement.