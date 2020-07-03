Pep says his goodbyes as Leroy Sane completes £55m Bayern move

Leroy Sane has completed his move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich, signing a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old has joined the Bundesliga champions in a deal understood to be worth £54.8million.

City manager Pep Guardiola told his club’s official website: “We wish Leroy all the best in this new chapter of his career.

“Leroy has been part of one of the most special periods in this club’s history. He leaves with the best wishes of everyone here at Manchester City.”

Sane, who has only played two times for City this season due to a serious knee injury, was out of contract next summer. He was always keen on a return to his homeland.

He said on Bayern’s official website: “FC Bayern is a great club with big goals. These goals suit me as well. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and can’t wait to train with the team.

“I know (coach) Hansi Flick from the Under-21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern. The Champions League is the top priority.”

🏆🏆 Premier League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆🏆 League Cup

🏆🏆 Community Shield#ThankYouLeroy pic.twitter.com/go6zz4LS57 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 3, 2020

Sane’s four years at the Etihad Stadium were a success as he scored 39 goals in 135 appearances, with 45 assists.

He won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Bayern delighted with Sane capture

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: “We’re very happy to welcome Leroy Sane to FC Bayern. He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years, especially in the national team.

“Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy emphasises this goal. I would like to congratulate (sporting director) Hasan Salihamidzic on successfully concluding the transfer.”

Meanwhile, Leon Bailey will reportedly ask Bayer Leverkusen to let him move to the Premier League this summer amid interest from two clubs.

The Jamaica winger has been linked with Manchester City in recent weeks as a replacement for Leroy Sane. Sane has returned to the Bundesliga this summer in a high-profile switch to Bayern Munich. Read more…