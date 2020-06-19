Guardiola provides massive update on Leroy Sane future at Man City

Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola said he had turned down a new deal.

The Germany international made his return from a year out with a knee ligament injury against Arsenal on Wednesday. But he is not looking set for a long-term future with City.

He has 12 months left on his deal and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, with Guardiola saying on Friday he will be able to leave if his club can find a buyer.

“Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract,” Guardiola said.

“The club offered two or three times and he rejected it.”

Guardiola added that David Silva and Claudio Bravo will stay with the club until the end of the extended season, having initially been due to leave at the end of June.

Sane was an unused substitute in the win over Arsenal this week as he made his first matchday squad of the season following his long-term injury.

Asked why the winger didn’t come off the bench, even with five substitutions now possible, Guardiola said: “We are in the first game, the part of the game, the first two games against Arsenal and Burnley. It was so important to get our points to confirm us for qualification.

“Qualification for the Champions League is like a title, now we are 15 points clear from fifth and it was a good sign to win against Arsenal.

“Leroy was a long time away. He is training without pain and that is a good sign. We have a bigger squad right now, everybody is fit and I am going to take a decision.

It depends on many reasons. I depended that moment the way we were training – Bernardo [Silva] and Phil [Foden] played incredibly and they were not selected. I will try to move the team, some will play more than the others and I will try to let them play.”

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez admits rumours linking him to some of the world’s biggest clubs are inspiring him to perform even better for Wolves.

Jimenez has been the subject of several reports suggesting that he is sought after by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Juventus have also been credited with interest in the Mexico international, who has 22 goals and 10 assists this season.

He’s also been mentioned as a target for Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Wolves, however, do not appear in any hurry to cash in on the former Porto and Atletico Madrid man.

Jimenez, however, has other ideas and seems very motivated by the growing rumours over his future. Read more…