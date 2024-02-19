‘Let’s see!’ – Romano shares update on record-breaking Newcastle star amid Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea links

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is reportedly being targeted by several clubs but the Magpies certainly won’t let him go easily.

Newcastle signed the talented 24-year-old for a club-record £63m fee (including add-ons) in 2022 and he is considered to be one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

Isak has scored an impressive 24 goals in 52 appearances for the Magpies so far and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

He is currently sidelined with a groin injury but is expected to be back for Newcastle’s big game against Arsenal at the weekend.

Isak’s development at St James’ Park has caught the attention of several top teams. As reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all registered an interest in him.

The three Premier League giants are all looking to sign a new striker in the summer and given Isak’s recent form and potential to improve, he’d be a great option.

However, fresh reports suggest that there has been no contact with Newcastle yet over a deal for the striker.

Romano casts doubt over Isak exit rumours

Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he is yet to hear anything ‘concrete’ about Isak leaving Newcastle.

“Despite stories about Chelsea interest and Newcastle needing to sell because of FFP, I honestly have nothing to report about Alexander Isak at this stage,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“No contacts, no talks, very quiet situation.

“So it would be a guess job from me, as I don’t have any information on Isak for the summer so far. It’s still early, so let’s see!”

As Romano illudes to, it is expected that Newcastle will sell players to help with their FFP situation.

Despite other reports noting the interest in Isak, Callum Wilson seems the most likely striker to leave Newcastle in the summer.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Eddie Howe is ready to sanction the exit of the 31-year-old England star if they can bring in a new forward to replace him.

We understand that several Premier League clubs are interested in Wilson and could also be a target for some MLS sides and Saudi clubs.

Wilson’s preference would be to remain in England, however.

