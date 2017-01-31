Leverkusen beat string of PL clubs to sign Genk winger

Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgian club Genk on a five-year contract.

The Bundesliga outfit confirmed the deal for the highly-rated forward on transfer deadline day, with reports suggesting the fee agreed was around 15 million euros (£12.8million).

With the player having reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Hull, Leverkusen were delighted with their coup.

“With Leon Bailey, we have once again been able to secure a promising player to us for a long time,” managing director Michael Schade told the club’s website.

“This boy also stood at the top of the wish-list for many other European clubs. We are all the more fortunate that we have been able to resist such strong competition.”

Bailey will wear the number nine shirt and is relishing the challenge ahead.

“Bayer 04 is a good club,” he said. “I would like to take the next important step here. Leverkusen is well known for its development. And the way football is played here is attractive. I like that.”

Sporting director Rudi Voller added: “He is an exceptionally fast, very tricky player, which gives us additional momentum offensively. We’re sure Leon Bailey will be a big win for us.”