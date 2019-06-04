Leverkusen reject €90million bid for reported Arsenal, Liverpool target

Bayer Leverkusen have turned down a monumental €90million bid for star playmaker Kai Havertz, a report claims.

Havertz was hugely impressive in the Bundesliga this term, netting 17 goals and amassing four assists in 34 appearances for Leverkusen as they secured a return to the Champions League for 2019-20.

Multiple reports have suggested that Arsenal have identified Havertz as a potential summer target as they look for possible replacements in case of Mesut Ozil’s departure.

Their Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with a swoop for the 19-year-old, who is regarded as one of Germany’s brightest prospects.

However it is Bayern Munich who, unsurprisingly, continue to be the most likely potential suitor for Havertz – and German outlet TZ claim that the Bundesliga champions have seen a €90million (£80m) bid rejected.

The report suggests that Bayer are in absolutely no mood to even remotely consider selling their prized asset, who has been described by some in the national press as an ‘Alleskoenner’ – a player who can do everything.

Meanwhile, a Leverkusen spokesperson reportedly told Goal.com: “A transfer of Kai Havertz is impossible. And we don’t participate in speculation about real or unreal offers for the player.”

Havertz recently addressed speculation about his future and said he could “handle the headlines”.

