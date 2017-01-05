Leverkusen star is ‘top target’ as Liverpool warchest is ‘revealed’

Jurgen Klopp will reportedly be handed £40million to reinforce his Liverpool squad this month – while the club have been linked with one of Bayer Leverkusen’s star performers.

German publication Bild claims Klopp has been handed the funds by the Anfield board and that the Reds will use the money ‘predominantly to bring in attacking reinforcements’.

Klopp has been linked with a number of forwards this month, with the Liverpool boss identifying that area – rather than central defence as Jamie Carragher suggests – as the main area in need of bolstering.

Sadio Mane will be absent for a month after waving the Reds goodbye for African Cup of Nations duty, while Daniel Sturridge picked up a knock in the draw at Sunderland and Philippe Coutinho is still to return from an ankle injury.

And Bild suggests Liverpool will move for the Reds have made Bayer Leverkusen’s £43million-rated playmaker Julian Brandt, 20, their top target, while Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, and Inter Milan’s Gabigol, 20, are alternative options.

Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic remains a target, though the club’s constant refusal to sell has forced the Reds to shelve that plan for now – while another target, Quincy Promes, is only seen as option should the Reds fail to land their other targets. News of this will come as a disappointment to Gini Wijnaldum, who had clearly wanted the player to sign for Liverpool.

RB Leipzig winger and reported Liverpool target Emil Forsberg is another player linked with the club, though again, he’s not thought to be a top target.