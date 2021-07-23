Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly performed a U-turn over Harry Kane’s future and will now let him complete a record move to Manchester City.

Kane’s plans have shot back into view following Euro 2020. Indeed, the England captain showed his excellence as a striker, overcoming a tough group stage to star in the knockout rounds. As such, talk of his future in the summer transfer window has ramped up with more speculation.

He reportedly told Levy that he wanted to leave Spurs before next season, while staying in the Premier League.

Manchester City subsequently emerged as the likeliest candidates for his signature. That is despite manager Pep Guardiola insisting it will be “impossible” to sign a striker.

According to The Sun, though, Kane is poised for a £160million move to City. That represents a British record fee for a new signing, overtaking the £89million Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba.

The fee also comes in at the highest ever paid for a British or English player.

Meanwhile, the newspaper adds that Kane will earn a record wage. He will become the highest-paid player in the Premier League, taking home £400,000 per week.

The deal will be four or five years long, although City and Kane have yet to work through that part of the move.

Should the deal come to fruition, Kane will keep his chance at overtaking Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals.

The 27-year-old – who turns 28 later this month – has netted 166 so far.

However, last season saw the Three Lions man star in a deeper role. While there, he advanced an already deadly relationship with Son Heung-min, subsequently scooping the Premier League’s prize for most assists.

A club source reportedly told The Sun that Levy told Kane and his brother Charlie of his U-turn last Friday.

“By waiting until now, he has probably put another £20million or so on his price tag. A contract with Man City has not yet been signed but this is Harry’s preference,” the source added.

“It is also preferable from Spurs’ viewpoint.”

Kane set for ‘incredible’ summer transfer

The source continued: “They do not want to lose him to another London side.

“Terms have provisionally been agreed, and it’s an incredible deal. It’s now just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“Harry is in the pomp of his career, and wants to win trophies.

“This is a brilliant signing for both parties.”

Spurs are facing a crucial season after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo eyeing a centre-back signing. City, meanwhile, will try to mount a title defence.