A Tottenham transfer for their ‘priority’ target remains a distinct possibility, though a final push from Daniel Levy will be required, according to a trusted source.

Spurs’ summer will largely be defined by the outcome of the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Harry Kane. The England striker has been everything Tottenham fans could’ve hoped for and more, though his desire to lift major honours could ultimately drive him to Man City.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have quietly been going about their business since Fabio Paratici’s appointment as director of football.

A new back-up goalkeeper has been signed, while a swap deal involving Erik Lamela and Bryan Gil has been completed.

However, the club’s search for new faces at centre-back has thus far not yielded a breakthrough.

Toby Alderweireld’s cut-price exit to Qatar raised eyebrows, while Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez could also depart.

As such, additions in the position are a must, and their top target remains Atalanta’s Cristian Romero.

The Serie A club have decided to exercise their right to buy Romero from Juventus a year early into his two-season loan deal with Atalanta, which started in September 2020.

Once that deal goes through, Atalanta want around €60m to offload him this summer. And Spurs appear to be in pole position after making two attempts to land Romero.

Barcelona were speculated to be in the mix, though trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has denied they have made a bid.

The path is therefore clear for Spurs to strike. However, Romano has provided an update that suggests the ball is in Levy’s court.

He tweeted that talks remain ongoing between the two clubs. However, the potential deal is currently on ‘stand-by’ due to their differences over Romero’s valuation.

Atalanta are seeking ‘€55m’, but Tottenham are only prepared to offer ‘€40-€45m’.

Personal terms are stated to have already been agreed, meaning all that remains is for Spurs supremo Levy to sanction a larger bid to help land the impressive Argentine.

Tottenham eyeing £40m striker to compliment Kane, Son

Meanwhile, Tottenham want to partner prolific duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min with Fiorentina’s £40million rated Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

A report in the Daily Telegraph states that Paratici wants to bring in Vlahovic to add to Tottenham’s attacking options, and not as a replacement for wantaway talisman Harry Kane.

The Serbian would not come cheap, however, with the Viola wanting at least £40m for one of their top stars.

Vlahovic scored an impressive 21 goals in 37 league appearances last season as his side finished 13th in Serie A.

And the report adds that Spurs are keen to get him on board, before other clubs realise his true potential and a bidding war begins.

