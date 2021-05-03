Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly give the club’s next manager the option of re-signing Gareth Bale for the 2021-22 season.

The Wales skipper is due to return to Real Madrid next month when his current loan deal at Spurs expires. However, there is growing speculation that a second temporary switch could be on the cards – something that would benefit both Real and Tottenham.

The report in the Daily Mail claims that when they agreed the initial loan, Levy secured the first option on a second temporary switch.

That means that Tottenham can effectively extend the deal into next term on the same terms. The north London side are currently paying around £240,000-per-week of Bale’s Real contract.

The deal will require Bale to give the green light again and at this stage it’s unclear what his long-term plans are.

The 31-year-old scored a stunning hat-trick as Spurs thumped Sheffield United 4-0 on Sunday. That took him to 14 goals for the season, despite limited starting opportunities.

From Real’s point of view, there remains no place for him at the Bernabeu while Zinedine Zidane remains in charge.

Allowing the winger to stay in London works for the LaLiga giants and would mean Spurs paying around £12m in wages for the overall cost of the loan.

Ryan Mason is currently Tottenham’s interim boss, although there are no suggestions he will get the job long term.

Several names have already snubbed taking on the role, with the likes of Ralf Rangnick, Rafa Benitez and Roberto Martinez still linked.

A report on Monday also picked out a left-field option in the shape of Brighton boss Graham Potter.

But whoever gets the job, it looks like they will have the option of keeping Bale on board for next term.

Spurs desperate to offload misfit

Meanwhile, Tottenham “don’t care” what they receive for Davinson Sanchez as they look to get rid of the Colombian defender, it has been claimed.

Sanchez was once Tottenham’s record signing but things haven’t always gone to plan since his move from Ajax. Defence was one of the areas Jose Mourinho was least satisfied with before his departure. As such, Sanchez came under scrutiny and has been linked with an exit.

It recently emerged that a return to Ajax could be a possibility for the 24-year-old. The Eredivisie giants are looking to strengthen defensively and could raid Spurs to do so.

They have also been linked with another of their former players, Toby Alderweireld. It was initially thought the Belgian would be easier to acquire but the rumours surrounding Sanchez have not faded away.

According to De Telegraaf, Ajax want to take the South American on loan. It would be tricky for them to negotiate a permanent transfer.

Those claims have now been backed up by ex-Ajax coach Gerard van der Lem, who claims that Tottenham could take a loss on the player.

“I have heard in the corridors that they want to bring him back. The question is on what basis,” he told NH Sportcafé of Ajax’s interest (via Sport Witness).

“In England, it is a purchase that does not work. Then they sell him for thirty per cent less; they don’t care.

“The best is if you can buy him, but if you can rent him, that’s of course great.”

Spurs originally spent around £42m on Sanchez, so are unlikely to recoup that fee. He is under contract for another three years, but it seems he could be shown the door this summer.

