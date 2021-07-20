Levy goes low as Tottenham prepare opening bid for proven striker

Tottenham are reportedly ready to make their opening bid for Southampton striker Danny Ings in the hope of pairing him up with Harry Kane this season.

Saints are bracing themselves for an offer from Spurs, as Daniel Levy looks for support for Kane while also covering Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad if the England skipper insists on an exit. Ings has been earmarked for both scenarios, given his proven Premier League experience.

Eurosport claims that Daniel Levy plans to offer a deal lower than the £20million Southampton are chasing. That is not an unusual tactic for the Spurs chairman, who will hope that the two teams can meet somewhere in the middle.

The ploy was used when Tottenham signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from St Mary’s last summer. They eventually landed the Denmark star for just £15million.

Ings has so far refused to sign a new deal on the south coast. That has left Southampton in a difficult situation, as the 28-year-old can leave on a free next summer.

With that in mind, Spurs are trying their luck to see if they can sign Ings in a bargain deal.

Ings has scored 34 goals in the last two Premier League campaigns. That sort of goal output would give Tottenham an even more potent attack. Thatis if Kane stays and Son Heung-Min continues his outstanding form of the past few seasons.

The big question now surrounds Kane’s future and Levy standing firm in his commitment to keep the club’s talisman.

Tottenham close in on swap deal

Meanwhile, Tottenham are ‘finalising’ a huge cash-plus-player swap deal that will see a veteran forward give way to an exciting Spanish winger, per a trusted source.

Spurs appeared in danger of being left behind this summer after their hunt for a new manager dragged on longer than expected. Nuno Espirito Santo was ultimately drafted in to take the reins and was immediately put in a difficult position.

Harry Kane’s future remains unclear amid persistent rumours of a blockbuster transfer to Man City. Chelsea are also thought to be in the frame, but Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy will not relent without a fight.

Aside from the Kane saga, Tottenham have quietly been making progress on several fronts.

A recent report detailed the progress that had been made over a double Serie A capture that could bolster their defensive ranks.

However, the latest news from trusted source Fabrizio Romano has caught everyone by surprise.

The Italian tweeted that Tottenham are on the verge of completing a cash-plus-player deal to bring Sevilla winger Bryan Gil to North London.

Gil a former Arsenal target

The 20-year-old had been linked with bitter rivals Arsenal in April, but media reports about his future had since gone quiet.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season on loan with Eibar last year. As a result, he was duly rewarded with three caps for the senior Spain team in 2021.

Operating primarily as a left winger, Gil is highly thought of in his native country. His representation in each of Spain’s national youth teams dating back to under-16 level proves that point.

Romano stated that an agreement will be reached ‘soon’ and the deal will include Erik Lamela going the other way.

The 29-year-old has rarely been more than a depth piece since 2016. As such and given his age, Tottenham will reportedly add ‘€25m+add ons’ to balance the deal.

