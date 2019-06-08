Tottenham are reportedly trying to seal a bargain £50m deal to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

A report in The Sun claims that Spurs have been monitoring the 22-year-old since he burst onto the scene at Amiens back in 2015.

It goes on to state that while Lyon want as much as £70m for the player, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy thinks that a deal can be done at nearer to £50m.

Ndombele, who is also said to be a major target for Manchester United, is widely regarded as one of the best central midfielders in France and has been tipped to comfortably make the step up to Premier League level.

The France international midfielder made 31 starts and three sub appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon this season, scoring once but providing seven assists.

He also stood out in the Champions League, scoring twice in seven appearances, as Lyon reached the knockout stages before crashing out to Barcelona.

Read more: Tottenham have released goalkeeper Michel Vorm following the expiration of his contract.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!