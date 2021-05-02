Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is reportedly open to a move back to the Premier League after the European Championships, as links to Tottenham ramp up.

The current Belgium boss made a name for himself at Swansea and Wigan before a high-profile switch to Everton in 2013. The Toffees finished fifth in his first season in charge, but the next two campaigns proved more difficult and the Spaniard was sacked in May 2016.

The 47-year-old did not have to wait long for his next role, however, after being appointed Belgium boss three months later.

He guided the country to a third-placed finish at the 2018 World Cup, beating England in the consolation game.

Martinez has also guided Belgium to top spot in FIFA’s world rankings ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.

Despite his success in the international game, The Sun claims that Martinez wants a return to club management. The report adds that the Premier League is once again his preferred option.

The Sun also claims that Tottenham are keen on appointing him, having recently sacked Jose Mourinho.

Ryan Mason was named interim boss until the end of the season. However, the former Spurs midfielder is not thought to be in the running long-term.

Julian Naglesmann, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers have already turned down the job. That has left the likes of Ralf Rangnick, Martinez and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as potential options. Another former midfielder, Scott Parker, has also been mentioned.

April 30 Transfer Chatter: Sterling rift at City, Dortmund following another Englishman and Liverpool move ahead of Barcelona in forward hunt. Raheem Sterling 'seething' in midweek with Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund chase another young English talent and Liverpool in for a Dutch forward all in today's transfer chatter.

Appointing Martinez would certainly see a change of playing style from Mourinho’s drab, defensive football.

The former Toffees chief demands progressive, passing football. However, he’s been criticised in the past for ignoring the defensive side of the game.

Tottenham, who still have a very slim chance of securing Champions League football, are expected to appoint their new manager this summer.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Arsenal rivalling Tottenham for midfield ace

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly confident of beating a number of clubs, including rivals Tottenham, to the signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be leading Spurs, as well as the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham in the race to land the all-action star, who will cost around £30million. The Mali international still has two years remaining on his Seagulls contract, but looks certain to move on.

Everton, West Ham and Tottenham have all made enquiries about the possibility of a move for the 24-year-old. However, the Daily Star claims that the Gunners are the frontrunners for signature.

Arteta is known to be a huge admirer of the box-box-box midfielder. The Spaniard sees Bissouma as the perfect partner for Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s engine room.

However, other suitors still have hope – given Arteta’s current job security in the Gunners hotseat.

Brighton are keen to keep Bissouma, who has had a superb season. But they could double the £15m they paid for him back in 2018.

Liverpool were the first club to show interest this season after it emerged that Gini Wijnaldum was looking to move on. Indeed, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who coached the player at Lille, has endorsed his former star’s credentials.

However, the report goes on to add that Arsenal are likely to seal a deal, if Arteta stays.