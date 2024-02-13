Levy laughing as Tottenham prepare brutal Chelsea swoop Boehly might be powerless to prevent

Tottenham intend to raid Chelsea for a player Ange Postecoglou has installed as his No 1 transfer target for the summer, and a report has revealed by the Blues might be powerless to prevent a cut-price sale to their bitter rivals.

Tottenham’s interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is no secret. Indeed, Spurs chased the all-action midfield in the winter window, much to Mauricio Pochettino’s dismay.

Gallagher has been a near ever-present selection for Pochettino and has even worn the captain’s armband in Reece James’ absence.

Gallagher has earned rave reviews for his determined and high-energy displays and found his scoring touch on Monday night when bagging a brace to help sink Crystal Palace 3-1.

His intensity and relentless running have put him on Ange Postecoglou’s radar over in north London. Indeed, the Independent recently declared Gallagher is the Australian’s No 1 priority when the summer window opens.

Chelsea were understood to have been receptive to a January sale if bids in the £50m range were tabled. That lofty figure proved too rich for Spurs, though Chelsea’s position is weakening with each passing week.

According to the Telegraph, talks between Gallagher and Chelsea regarding a contract extension have failed to yield a breakthrough.

Gallagher’s current deal runs until the end of next season and per the report, Tottenham WILL launch an official bid in the summer if Gallagher doesn’t sign a new deal before then.

READ MORE: Boehly ecstatic as Chelsea find buyer for fan favourite; second exit in same position expected

Chelsea encouraging other clubs, but time running out

Of course, you might expect Chelsea to simply bat away Tottenham’s approach and favour a switch to another interested club.

The Telegraph noted Everton, West Ham United, Fulham and Brighton have all explored the signing of Gallagher at one stage or another. Everton even saw a bid accepted in the winter window of 2023, though Gallagher refused to move to Goodison Park.

The report added Chelsea had ‘encouraged deals’ with the other clubs when discussing Gallagher’s potential sale in the past. But given the player’s contract is running down, they can’t afford to be as picky if they are forced to cash in in five months’ time.

What’s more, Chelsea are in the nightmare scenario of seeing Gallagher’s viable wage demands rise with each superb performance he puts in this season. At the same time, the player’s transfer value is decreasing as his contract ticks down.

As such, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for Chelsea to agree a number with Gallagher and the end result is a summer exit is becoming ever more likely.

Manager Pochettino has labelled his midfielder “priceless”, though sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on a club’s balance sheet.

As such, the report concluded Gallagher’s future may well lay across London at Spurs. What’s more, Tottenham may reportedly be able to secure an agreement for a discounted fee in the £30m-£35m range.

DON’T MISS: Postecoglou delays painstaking striker decision as clubs queue up for seven-goal Tottenham star