An impressive midfield capture that was previously signed off by Daniel Levy is reportedly expected to be resurrected in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk can explain why it might be just what Thomas Frank needs.

After a couple of high-profile near misses during the summer, Spurs actually chalked up one of the best transfer windows of Levy’s tenure with their capture of six new signings for the Dane, while the loans of Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso were also turned into permanent switches.

The additions of Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani give Tottenham creativity and dynamism in the final third, while Joao Palhinha is now the rock that can sit and protect the previously brittle back four.

However, there was still talk of bolstering the midfield further going into the final days of the summer window, with Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher still reported as a target – as he also was for much of the 2024 summer window.

Indeed, TEAMtalk were one of the first to report on Tottenham’s interest in the England star as long ago as March 2024.

And now a fresh report from the not always reliable Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that the north London outfit are ready to fight off rivals to sign Gallagher in the new year

They report that Gallagher’s sub-par first season in Spain, in which he failed to convince Diego Simeone that he was worthy of a regular starting spot, has opened the door for a move in January after an exit failed to come to fruition over the summer.

That was not for the want of trying, with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said to have been seething that the Red Devils were unable to secure his capture.

However, it now appears that Tottenham are ready to go head-to-head with United in the January window for a player who is a proven Premier League commodity.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Ranking Daniel Levy’s top 10 BEST and WORST Tottenham signings

Why Tottenham need Conor Gallagher

Having won their first two games of the season under new boss Frank, including a dominant victory at Manchester City, everything looked rosy before Spurs came crashing back down to earth with a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Bournemouth – a game in which they were completely outplayed and Frank was also schooled by Andoni Iraola from the sidelines.

One area of the pitch where Tottenham were completely outmatched in the game was in midfield, with Bournemouth’s energy and hunger too much for the trio of Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr.

The Cherries’ midfield three of Tyler Adams, Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier were quicker to the second ball and more dynamic throughout the contest, showing up the glaring need for more energy and pace in Spurs’ engine room.

Despite his critics, one of the big things that Gallagher brings to the table is his ability to play at a high tempo and bring dynamism to the game as a true box-to-box No.8.

The 25-year-old will also have improved the technical aspect of his game while playing in Spain, despite his struggles to earn regular game time, and would be a strong addition in Frank’s midfield if Tottenham can win the race for his signature.

While there is no mention in the report of what sort of fee it will take to try and conclude a deal, it will likely have to be in excess of the £34m that Atletico paid for him last summer – especially with Gallagher still under contract until 2029.

Despite only starting 19 games in LaLiga and four Champions League outings last term, Gallagher still managed to notch up four goals and six assists in his maiden campaign in Spain, showcasing that he still remains a quality performer who will be a major target for Premier League clubs in January if he continues to struggle for starts under Simeone.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Tottenham determined to sign €50m winger after Daniel Levy exit – but he dreams of Liverpool move

🔵 Tottenham target £100m ‘incredible’ star after Daniel Levy exit – sources

🔵 Daniel Levy ‘pushed’ out at Tottenham to pave way for club sale amid £4bn valuation – Simon Jordan

DIVE DEEPER ➡️ Ranking all eight Tottenham summer signings: The sure thing to future superstar