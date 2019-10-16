Levy makes £5.25m contract offer in last-ditch bid to keep Tottenham star

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly made one final attempt to keep a contract rebel at the club beyond next summer.

AS reports that Spurs have offered playmaker Christian Eriksen a new four-year contract which would see him paid £5.25million per year.

The Denmark playmaker’s current deal expires next summer, along with defensive duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, and Spurs have made several attempts to try and secure the player’s long-term future, who has admitted he is ready for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Ajax in 2013, is free to talk to non-English clubs in January and there had been speculation that Levy was ready to cash in on the player rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

However, it would appear that the north London side had made final attempt to keep one of their star men in what has been a disappointing start to the new season.

AS goes on to add that Real Madrid are ready to match the latest offer from Spurs, while Juventus have also been tipped to offer midfielder Adrien Rabiot in a swap deal for the Dane.

Eriksen’s form this season has led to questions about his commitment to the cause, and the player admits it’s perhaps the worst time he has known at Spurs this season.

“It’s definitely my hardest time at Tottenham right now,” he told Ekstra Bladet last week.

“It [transfer speculation] doesn’t matter at all. Everyone is professional and in all clubs there is talk of players going away. That side of the matter has no bearing on how we have performed so far this season.

“If I, as a football player, took all the rumours to me, I would float on a cloud. But I know that it can’t all be true. It does not affect me what is written.”

Spurs, meanwhile, are being linked with a £17.3m approach for a Wolves defender reportedly seen as a possible replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

