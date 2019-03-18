Levy makes fan promise over Tottenham summer spending

Daniel Levy has insisted that the increased cost of building Tottenham’s new stadium will not impact on the club’s ability to operate in the transfer market.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Spurs’ first game in their new ground will be against Crystal Palace on Wednesday April 3 – a full seven months after they were originally due to move in.

However, at a meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust on Tuesday, Levy said “with a debt of £637m, subject to reasonable assumption on interest rates, the net spend on players would not be affected”.

But the chairman did concede that reaching the Champions League again would give Spurs – who are currently three points above fifth-placed Manchester United – “more flexibility” in the transfer market, as reported by Sky Sports.

Levy was also asked by the club’s supporters why they have not signed a single player in the last two transfer windows, to which he replied that striking deals had been “tricky” and he was disappointed the market “wasn’t as liquid as it had been previously”.

Levy, who has been in his post since 2001, also refused to reveal the final cost of building the new stadium as “further works are still to be undertaken”. He said spending would continue over the next 12 months.

The 51-year-old also told fans the opening ceremony for their impressive new ground may not take place before the first match against Palace, as the fixture is in the evening during midweek, and fans may already have to rush from work to make the game.

Furthermore, Levy announced that naming rights for the stadium are yet to be decided, despite claims that a deal with kit suppliers Nike was already in place.