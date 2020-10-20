After an impressive transfer window Tottenham will turn their attentions to securing the futures of their current squad, with Son Heung-min in line for a new contract.

Spurs added seven players to Jose Mourinho’s squad over the summer, with Swansea centre-back Joe Rodon the last to arrive on EFL deadline day.

But the Daily Mail claims that Daniel Levy will now try to renegotiate the contracts of some of the club’s top stars, with the in-form South Korean a priority to get an extension.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Mourinho since his arrival late last year, scoring 18 goals for the Portuguese. There has already been talk of some of Europe’s big hitters potentially making a move for the player.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

His importance to Tottenham has been underlined since the start of the new season, having scored eight goals in seven games.

The report adds that Son also retains a major significance within Tottenham’s lucrative commercial strategy, given his iconic status in his homeland.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star will enter the final two years of his contract at the end of this season.

And the Mail claims that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy ‘has an unwritten rule in that he does not allow players to enter the final two years of their playing deals’ to avoid any possibility of losing them on free transfers.

Christian Eriksen was a rare case after he was allowed to enter the final 12 months of his deal last season. Spurs eventually ended up letting the Dane leave for a cut-price £17million to Inter Milan.

Levy is now keen to avoid any uncertainty regarding Son’s future at the club. The attacker currently earns in the region of £150,000-per-week, but can expect a bump in salary to keep him happy.

The report also adds that the futures of Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela will be looked at soon. The duo are due to be out of contract at the end of next season.

Kane urged to quit Spurs

Darren Bent feels Harry Kane should think long and hard about his Spurs future at the end of the season.

Kane, 27, has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in nine appearances. It appears as though the England captain has taken his game to the next level and is the “complete package”, according to Bent.

The Walthamstow-born star enjoyed loan spells at clubs such as Millwall and Leicester early in his career. However, he has been the first name on the Spurs team-sheet since the 2014-2015 campaign.

With 198 goals in all competitions for the north Londoners, it is obvious how important he is to the club.

Bent, who scored 18 top-flight goals for The Lilywhites, is a big fan. He told talkSPORT just what Kane brings to the party.

“I genuinely believe this is the best we’ve seen Harry Kane play, in terms of his all-round game and his impact in the game,” he said. Read more…