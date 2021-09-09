Lewandowksi pays highest compliment to Harry Kane after England draw

Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he respects Tottenham striker Harry Kane for one particular aspect of his game.

The two frontmen, widely regarded as the best No.9s in world football, faced off against each other on Wednesday evening as Poland and England played out a feisty 1-1 World Cup 2022 qualifying draw in Warsaw.

Spurs star Kane thumped home the opener for the visitors from 30 yards for his 41st international goal.

However, Lewandowski played his part in Poland’s equaliser when he crossed for Damian Szymanski to head home in the 92nd minute.

When asked for his assessment of Kane following the clash, Lewandowski replied: “Yeah, for sure [I have respect for Kane]. I have for every player respect. I know how good they are and also Harry Kane how many goals he scores.”

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Review We take a quick look into Nuno Espirito Santo's activity this window.

Both strikers were strongly linked to leave their respective clubs during the summer transfer. Kane, however, backtracked on his desire to leave Tottenham – although he is expected to seek another exit in 2022.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, was linked with a move to Chelsea before they brought back Romelu Lukaku. The 33-year-old told Bayern that he wanted to leave but was informed that was not possible until next summer.

Counting down the Premier League’s best ever players by shirt number (40-31): Grealish, Kane…

Tottenham best placed to land Chelsea star

Meanwhile, Tottenham may be best placed to snatch a player from Chelsea who could be a bargain deal in the coming months, with a report putting them in the mix.

The Blues worked hard on shipping off players this summer and managed to recoup a significant sum. Their two biggest outgoings in terms of value were defender Kurt Zouma and striker Tammy Abraham. And there was a common theme in these deals.

Both players wanted to stay in London. Abraham was linked with Arsenal but did ultimately leave England altogether to link up with Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Zouma, on the other hand, stood firm on his stance. Indeed, he was prepared to stay with the club until a move to West Ham materialised.

Another Chelsea departure is already on the cards despite the transfer window only shutting just over a week ago.

Antonio Rudiger has entered the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and little progress has been made on a new contract, as per 90min.

A report previously linked Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus to the Germany international.

But more recently Paris Saint-Germain were said to at the front of the queue as it emerged Rudiger is unlikely to resign with the Blues.

90min have also mentioned Spurs as admirers, though. They previously tried to sign the 28-year-old but failed with their attempt.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Tottenham target gets audition for ‘immediately convinced’ suitors