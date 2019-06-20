Lewandowski cannot wait for Man City star to join Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski claims the club’s German players are “very much looking forward” to Leroy Sane moving to the Bundesliga champions.

The Manchester City player has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga giants after starting only 21 games for Pep Guardiola’s domestic treble-winning side last season.

City remain keen on securing the 23-year-old to a new contract but Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed the club’s interest in the attacker in May, before suggesting that a deal would be unlikely this summer because he would cost an “insane” amount of money.

However, rumours continue that Sane could return to Germany, especially with Bayern looking to replace veteran duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben – and Lewandowski has suggested that some of his team-mates are convinced the winger will be joining Niko Kovac’s side.

“Bayern’s German players are now very much looking forward to Sane’s signing, but we have to wait and see what is going on,” Lewandowski told Goal.

“They [Robben and Ribery] are legends, of course their departure is sad.

“But Bayern will also sign more and better replacements. I believe that the winger Bayern will sign in the future will be as good as Robben and Ribery.

“In order to have a good performance next season and to overcome Dortmund, I hope that Bayern can do something in the transfer market this summer.”

Sane joined Pep Guardiola’s men from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup during his time at The Emirates.

