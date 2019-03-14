Lewandowski fuming at Bayern tactics and explains how Liverpool won

Robert Lewandowski has vented his frustration at what he has suggested were “negative” Bayern Munich tactics as the Bundesliga giants crashed out of the Champions League after defeat to Liverpool.

The tie was finely balanced after a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg, but it was Jurgen Klopp’s side who deservedly progressed.

Sadio Mane’s brilliant opener was cancelled out by Joel Matip’s own goal before half-time but Virgil Van Dijk’s first Champions League goal for the club meant Bayern then had to score two more. Mane converted a far-post diving header late on.

The Reds manager claims the victory puts Liverpool “back where they belong”, while Bayern manager Niko Kovac was wholesome in his praise for Liverpool.

But Lewandowski was not in the mood for praising his opponents and instead chose to focus on Bayern’s frailties.

“Of course, we knew it would be a tough game,” Lewandowski told Viasport.

“But in both games I think we played too defensive.

“We didn’t try to push forward to create situations – in the first game and today. We didn’t risk much, we were playing at home it was our game but that’s why I think Liverpool beat us.

“We were playing too deep, we didn’t take risks, I don’t know why.

“We tried to push Liverpool but offensively sometimes it was two against four players and that’s why we didn’t do much.

“I have a lot of duels today, it was very difficult because I was alone.

“If you are alone against two or three good players it’s very difficult to play.”