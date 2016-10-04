Lewandowski on why ‘ruthless’ Klopp can lead Liverpool to glory

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season – and has explained why Jurgen Klopp’s ‘ruthlessness’ will be key.

The Poland striker scored 74 Bundisliga goals in just 131 games under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund before working with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

But Lewandowski believes it is Klopp who has the edge and the Pole claims Liverpool’s lack of European football will give them a significant advantage.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “Under Klopp, I think Liverpool will be fighting for the title this season.

“Pep and Manchester City will not make it easy for anybody to win the title, but Liverpool have a real chance. Without European football it can really help them with being fresh for games and with injuries.

“And, even though Klopp is always smiling, he is ruthless enough to take advantage of that.”

‘Players trust Klopp’

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs beat City impressively on Sunday to leave themselves as the Premier League’s only unbeaten team this term.

But Bayern frontman Lewandowski believes it is Liverpool who the rest of the division should be most wary of: “I have watched some Liverpool games since the arrival of Klopp at Anfield, and you can see that the players there are enjoying playing for him.

“As a player, you know that he totally always has your back.

“He is like a father figure and, because you have that trust in him as a player, it makes you totally open to his methods.

“Also his ideas which, in the long term, you always see are for the benefit of your game and for the team.”

Klopp celebrates a year in charge at Anfield this week, but the German insists he has no time to celebrate the landmark.

“I have no time and I am not in the mood for reflection, to be honest,” Klopp said.

“It’s a year, I’m a year older and all this s**t, but everything else is good. Not perfect, but in a good way. That’s what we hoped, that’s what we said.”