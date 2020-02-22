Lewandowski reveals cheeky Klopp bet; Man Utd transfer temptation

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has spoken about his desire to join Man Utd after talking with Sir Alex Ferguson, and revealed how a small wager with Jurgen Klopp helped to improve his finishing at Borussia Dortmund.

The Polish number nine has been one of the most feared and consistent strikers football has seen over the last decade.

During his time under Jurgen Klopp in Dortmund, the 31-year-old rose to prominence, spearheading his side to back-to-back Bundesliga titles despite intense pressure from perennial rivals Bayern.

Now, speaking in an interview with British newspaper the Guardian, the Polish international record goalscorer revealed what current Liverpool boss Klopp did to improve his finishing in training.

“At Dortmund we bet that if I score 10 goals then Jürgen Klopp gives me €50,” said Lewandowski.

“The first training sessions, I score three or four. Then after five, six, seven sessions I score seven, eight. Then after three months I score every training more like 10.

“After a few weeks Jürgen said: ‘No more, it’s too much for me. I don’t want to pay you any more.’ That was part of my mentality. That was very helpful for me. And good in another way.”

Lewandowski made the controversial switch from Dortmund to Munich in 2014, and success has followed, winning the Bundesliga in each year he has worn the red of Bayern.

However, the striker noted how conversations with then-Man Utd boss Fergie almost led to a move to Old Trafford.

“I was speaking with him [Sir Alex Ferguson] after two years at Dortmund and at that time I was really thinking about a move to Manchester United,” he added.

READ: An ode to Robert Lewandowski – the greatest striker the Prem never had

“Because of Ferguson and because of Manchester United.

“Borussia Dortmund said: ‘No, that’s that.’ That was the first time I was thinking about the move because if you get a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson, for a young player it was something amazing. That was a special day for me.”

Meanwhile, a stunning report has raised Man Utd’s hopes after declaring that striking superstar Erling Braut Haaland will be available for a lot less than you might think in 2022.