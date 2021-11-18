Lewandowski revelation triggers Man Utd, Chelsea battle; four stars at risk

A bidding war between Manchester United and Chelsea that could see forwards in both sides sacrificed has been touted after a Robert Lewandowski revelation, per a report.

The Polish marksman, 33, remains one of world football’s most lethal finishers. Lewandowski broke the all-time Bundesliga record for goals in a single season last year. He plundered 41 goals in a 34-match season to surpass the 49-year-old record held by Gerd Muller.

Lewandowski is known for his rigorous fitness regime and dedication to physical well-being. As such, few would be surprised to see him remain just as potent into his mid-30s and beyond.

And according to Spanish outlet Fíchájés, Lewandowski could soon be gracing the Premier League.

Rumours of the striker wanting a fresh challenge first hit the headlines in August. Sky Sports revealed his desire to test himself elsewhere, but Bayern’s mammoth £110m valuation predictably meant interest didn’t materialise.

However, Lewandowski will enter the final 18 months of his contract come January. If he is determined to try his luck in another league, it would appear unlikely he will sign a new deal if one is offered.

Furthermore, the Spanish report hint Bayern are beginning to turn their attention to signing a long-term successor. Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland has been linked.

As such, it’s suggested it’s looking increasingly likely Lewandowski will be in the Premier League in the near future. Fuelling that notion is the fact Lewandowski recently asked fellow Poland international Matty Cash about the level of Premier League quality while on international duty.

Manchester United and Chelsea learn Monaco's price for Aurelien Tchouameni Both Manchester United and Chelsea have learned of Monaco's asking price for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with more news on Kieran Trippier and Luis Diaz.

Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs who would apparently be interested in forging a deal.

From the Blues’ perspective, it’s noted Thomas Tuchel would be on board with the potential signing. If Lewandowski were acquired, Timo Werner would likely be moved as a direct result.

On United’s end, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are specifically namechecked as those at risk. Cavani could leave Old Trafford as early as January if recent reports are to be believed. His lack of gametime since Ronaldo returned has seen him linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Boca Juniors.

Common sense would dictate Ronaldo would only be at risk when his contract is up. Though by that time in 2023 (or 2024 if United trigger an option for a further 12 months), Lewandowski will already be at least 35. Marcus Rashford is also cited, but the likelihood of him leaving United any time soon is incredibly slim.

Despite the article’s confidence Lewandowski will be Premier League-bound, a move at this stage feels very much in its infancy. What’s more Dortmund ace Haaland could also be on the market after a shock Real Madrid twist…

Haaland Prem-bound after Real Madrid revelation

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reportedly written off their hopes of signing Erling Haaland and believe the prolific Norway striker is heading to the Premier League.

Haaland’s future is under the microscope despite the striker currently being on the sidelines through injury. His phenomenal goals record over the last few years has had Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Madrid on alert.

But in a huge boost to the English trio, Real Madrid have apparently “accepted Haaland is going to the Premier League”. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had previously stated he wanted to sign both Haaland and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

He said: “Which one do I choose to build a new project? I take both without a doubt. At Real Madrid, there are always the best players in the world. Florentino will bring them both back.”

But they will now focus their attention fully on signing Mbappe on a free transfer.

Sport journalist Josep Pedrerol said: “Real Madrid assumes that Haaland will play in England next year and they have it ruled out.”

That will be music to the ears of those in the upper echelons in the Premier League. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are the three who have drawn the most frequent links with Haaland.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Serie A giants fearful of being trumped by Man Utd as key target’s head turned