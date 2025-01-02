Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has spoken out on his future amid rising speculation that Liverpool and Chelsea are plotting moves to prise the player away from the Tractor Boys – and which of the pair most likely to make their move has also come to light.

The 21-year-old moved to Portman Road over the summer in a deal worth up to £20m from Manchester City – the second biggest in their history and just behind the fee paid to Chelsea for Omari Hutchison. However, just a matter of months into his five-year deal in Suffolk, the England Under-21 striker finds himself being linked with several bigger Premier League sides, who have all been impressed by Delap‘s contributions so far this season.

Indeed, his record of seven goals in 18 Premier League games this season, and in a side struggling at the wrong end of the table, certainly suggests Delap has proved himself more than capable of delivering at this level.

And with both Liverpool and Chelsea linked with a move – the latter of which are especially keen and having given strong thoughts to a January approach – Delap has broken the silence over the speculation.

However, the son of former Stoke star Rory has appeared to rule out a January move, having underlined that his focus is fully on helping Kieran McKenna’s side retain their Premier League status, where he feels thankful for being allowed to play on a regular basis.

“I don’t really look at things like that. So, yes, I’m just focused on Ipswich,” Delap told Suffolk News.

“We are lucky to be playing in the Premier League. I think we’ve got a great opportunity here at Ipswich and we’re just trying to show our ability week in, week out, that’s a big plus for me.”

Liverpool links genuine as Maresca makes Chelsea feelings clear

While Delap has quite plainly insisted his focus remains on Ipswich for now, TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Liverpool’s interest in the player is indeed genuine and he is a player being closely monitored by their scouts and sporting director Richard Hughes.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League and Champions League and are gearing up for what they hope will be a hugely successful second half of the season.

Owners FSG have made it clear that money will be presented to manager Arne Slot to strengthen in the January window if the right player comes onto the market and with a new midfielder and a left-back very much at the top of their wishlist.

However, down the line we understand that the Reds are open to the possible sale of striker Darwin Nunez, who has struggled to nail down a regular place in Slot’s side, having seemingly struggled to adjust to the tactical demands of the Dutch coach. To that end, Slot has tended to prefer the use of Diogo Jota or having accommodated both wingers Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in his forward line alongside the irresistible Mo Salah.

As a result, we understand the Reds are willing to let the Uruguayan leave, though the truths on those links to AC Milan have come to light and with Delap very much under consideration as a possible replacement.

At the same time, Chelsea have also been strongly linked with the striker as they look to furnish Enzo Maresca with more competition for Nicolas Jackson up front.

Maresca knows Delap well too from their time together at Manchester City and raved over the striker’s qualities ahead of their meeting at Portman Road earlier this week, which saw Ipswich run out 2-0 winners.

“Liam is a fantastic player and also for his age. I think we spent one year together and I think he scored 22, 24 goals and he is a very good striker,” Maresca stated

“In England, they have many like him and they have many good players, good strikers and he’s working hard off the ball, on the ball he understands the game and can score goals. And also because of his age, I think he can be an important player for England.”

What has McKenna said on Ipswich star?

Ipswich, for their part, simply cannot afford to consider his sale in January and knowing the player is vital to their survival prospects. Furthermore, with Manchester City entitled to a future cut of any fee – which reporter Fabrizio Romano understands could be worth 20% – any exit now would not make any financial sense either for the Tractor Boys.

Delap has become synonymous with the way Ipswich play and his hold-up play and running proving a handful for many defences; the fact he has also registered seven goals this season is indicative of a player who is very much at home at this level.

If they do suffer relegation, though, there would certainly be no shortage of offers for the player and he might prove the one they do have to sacrifice should they find themselves back in the second tier.

That said, wins now over Chelsea and Tottenham have proven to McKenna that his side can compete at this level. And the win over the Blues means they are now just one point adrift of rejuvenated Wolves in 17th place.

McKenna was quick to highlight Delap’s importance in the win against Chelsea, telling the media: “There were so many outstanding individual performances in there, but Liam was fantastic. There is no doubt about that.

“I’ve been saying it to people around the club that he’s improving and he’s a different beast now to what he was in July.

“We’re seeing that rate of improvement from a 21-year-old, showing the increased maturity that he is, the desire to improve and that’s a really positive sign at 21.

“I don’t think he is thinking about that (England call-up) to be honest. Liam is a funny lad. He’s good at staying in the moment.

“He is enjoying his football, he is enjoying the group of boys he is in the dressing room with. He comes to training and wants to have fun and now he wants to get better as well.”

IN-PROFILE: All the clubs linked with a move for Liam Delap

Chelsea – The Blues have perhaps shown the heaviest desire to land the Ipswich star, with TEAMtalk aware they have watched him on multiple occasions since he became a Premier League regular at Portman Road.

Liverpool – Our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has confirmed Delap is one of the players the Reds are monitoring as a possible upgrade to Darwin Nunez in 2025.

Manchester City – A buyback clause inserted into his contract at Ipswich means City always harboured some ambition to bring their former academy striker back to the Etihad if he took flight at Portman Road, and reports have suggested they could take the chance to add him to the side to perhaps fit in alongside Erling Haaland.

Manchester United – The progress of the former City man could lead to him being the latest player to don both the red and blue of Manchester – and at a very early stage of his career – with United keeping him in their sights.

Tottenham – It’s been suggested that Spurs are ‘particularly keen’ to land Delap and were at one point ‘leading the race’ for him after his bright start at Ipswich, which David Ornstein has suggested could well land him at a big-six side.

Arsenal – The Gunners are expected to move for a new forward soon, and Delap’s progress means he has made his way onto their radar, with links emerging post-Edu, meaning he could be part of a new era for the club.

Newcastle – The Magpies are said to be keeping an eye on Delap, and Alexander Isak’s potential departure from St James’ Park could make a striker move a priority.

Aston Villa – Villa are in the same boat as Newcastle in terms of their interest being in the early stages, though with finances tight this month, a January move looks out of the question.

Juventus – As a contingency plan for if star striker Dusan Vlahovic has to be sold by the European giants amid contract disputes, Juventus are said to have watched Delap in action, and have their eyes on him as the Serbian star’s successor, in what would be a huge step for him to take, following in some big footsteps.

Borussia Dortmund – Interest outside of England is slowly growing for Delap, with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund linked with his signing.

RB Leipzig – A second Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, are also said to have taken note of the performances of Delap in his breakout season.