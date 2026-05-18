Liam Delap’s brief and challenging spell at Chelsea appears set for a swift conclusion, with TEAMtalk understanding a Stamford Bridge exit is increasingly likely amid interest from Newcastle United, Everton and other Premier League sides.

The 23-year-old striker, who arrived from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2025 for £30million, has endured a difficult debut campaign marked by persistent injuries and limited opportunities amid stiff competition.

With just three Chelsea goals to his name, Delap has struggled to establish himself at the London club. Sources have now stated that Chelsea are now ready to sell him.

The Blues’ decision to sanction a Delap exit comes as they seek to reshape their attacking options. The appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new manager, who will begin his role on 1st July on a four-year contract, has accelerated these plans.

Alonso has requested a top-quality striker to bolster the squad, prompting the club to consider moving on players who do not fit his vision. They have agreed with Alonso to bring in “ready-made players”, a key factor to him taking the job.

We have revealed how Chelsea are weighing up potential moves for Brentford’s Igor Thiago, as well as Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, for example.

Delap’s physical presence and potential continue to attract admirers despite his recent form, with Newcastle and Everton among those willing to take a chance on him.

READ NEXT – Chelsea eye prolific £87.1m-rated striker as first Xabi Alonso signing with ‘conversations’ held

Premier League interest intensifies for Liam Delap

Newcastle are described by sources as keen admirers of Delap, with Eddie Howe’s side monitoring the situation closely as they look to add depth up front.

The Magpies were keen on Delap when he was at Ipswich, but would have to sell a striker themselves to make room for him.

Everton have also view Delap as a realistic target to lead their line. As we have consistently reported, the Toffees intend to sign a new centre-forward, and he remains on their shortlist after they pushed but failed to bring him in last summer.

Sources have reiterated Delap would be of interest to Everton, but they would be wary of paying an inflated price. Indeed, most clubs will not want to pay more than the £30million Chelsea paid for him.

Brighton and Sunderland are among the other clubs keeping tabs on developments, while a surprise return to Ipswich Town has been mooted by sources, but they are not the favourites as it stands.

The fee is expected to be modest given Delap’s limited impact at Stamford Bridge, making him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking value in the market.

For Chelsea, offloading Delap would free up funds and squad space as they pursue more established attacking talent under Alonso.

The Spaniard’s arrival signals a fresh start, with the club determined to address their forward line deficiencies ahead next season.

Delap, meanwhile, faces a pivotal summer where regular first-team football is the key factor to his decision. Whether he departs permanently or on loan remains to be seen, but momentum is building towards an exit.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.