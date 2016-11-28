Life on Liverpool sidelines ‘difficult’, admits Origi

Divock Origi has said it has been difficult to remain patient sat on the Liverpool sidelines but he still has a positive mindset.

The Belgium international’s only starts since April have been in the EFL Cup but he came off the bench after Philippe Coutinho’s serious-looking ankle injury to make a crucial breakthrough in the 2-0 win over the Black Cats which kept his side in second place.

Origi has had Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge ahead of him in the pecking order but took his chance when it came along, suggesting he has not lost any confidence either.

“You have to stay patient in a positive manner but to be honest it has been very difficult,” he said.

“As a young player – as a footballer – your life is football. When you’re on the pitch you enjoy yourself and when you are not on the pitch you have to accept it and you have to know it is a professional world and we have a very good team.

“You have to stay positive and believe in yourself. You never know when the team will need you.”

“I worked a lot to stay sharp for when I can help the team. We have a strong squad and everyone is important.

“I showed I am very hungry and willing to make the steps to help the team for the rest of the season.”

The 21-year-old is not the type to be questioning a man of Jurgen Klopp’s experience and so there were no trips to the manager’s office to ask when he would get a chance.

Instead he has tried to use his spell out of the team more beneficially.

“I focus on myself, to be honest, and on my mentality and training. Giving everything,” he added.

“I wanted to use the time to improve other parts of my game and analyse my game.

“You can improve in both ways. I have learned a lot and I was ready to show this.

“Whenever the manager needs me I will be ready.”

Origi has also benefited from input at national team level from former France striker Thierry Henry who is now working with Belgium.

“Yes, we spoke a lot and he tries to improve my game,” he said.

“He is a good man as a person and a legend so it is interesting.”