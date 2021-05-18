Lifeline for Chelsea star as loan option emerges amid three-way battle

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be offered a lifeline by Lazio as he continues to struggle to dislodge Edouard Mendy at Chelsea, according to reports.

Chelsea spent a world-record fee for a goalkeeper when they signed Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in 2018. He has struggled to justify his price tag in the years since and fell down the pecking order when Mendy joined last summer. The Senegal international has usurped the Spaniard as number one.

Given how much they invested in Kepa, it is clearly not ideal for Chelsea to have him sitting on the bench. But he has made too many mistakes to be considered their first choice, while Mendy has made a positive impression.

Therefore, Kepa will have to find a solution this summer. There have been rumours of him looking for a new club.

Now, one escape route has opened up. According to Lazio News, Kepa is being eyed by the side from the Italian capital.

They are looking for someone more reliable than Thomas Strakosha, who has lost his place to Pepe Reina this season. In fact, Strakosha has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Southampton, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

If that move materialises, Lazio could try to replace him with Kepa. They are thinking about offering to take him on loan for the 2021-22 season.

However, there is also interest in Kepa back in his homeland. Atletico Madrid could swoop if Jan Oblak leaves and Athletic Bilbao could even try to take him back to where it all began.

Chelsea still have the 26-year-old under contract until 2025. But Kepa could consider a change of scenery before then as he looks to get back on track.

Kepa never thought about leaving

Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Kepa said in February that a departure had not yet crossed his mind.

“Deep down I knew I could do it. Now I am not scared. I want to feel more important and I am working for it,” he told Spanish radio station COPE.

“I haven’t let it get to me. Now I am feeling good after the inactivity. I have never thought about leaving Chelsea.”

