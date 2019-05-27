Ligue 1 attacker flattered by talk of summer Liverpool move

In-form Lyon winger Maxwell Cornet has admitted that he is “flattered” by talk of a move to Liverpool this summer.

The Ivory Coast international ended the season with five goals in six Ligue 1 games, as Lyon sealed third place.

His contract does not expire until 2021, but there has been strong speculation that he could leave the club this summer.

The Reds, who pulled out of a move for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir in the summer of 2018, have had scouts watching the winger all season and are thought to be considering a move for the 22-year-old.

Cornet was linked with a move to Watford back in January but he has since established himself in the Lyon first team, although the French giants have not yet met his demands for a new deal.

“I did not say I wanted to leave,” he told beIN Sports France. “We met the president in January and I said I wanted to extend, but talks were not successful.

“Liverpool are a big club, any links are flattering. I’m under contract until 2021, but you never know in football so we’ll see.”

