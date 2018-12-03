Ligue 1 chief claims Alberto Moreno will join one of two clubs

Alberto Moreno will end his struggles at Liverpool with a January transfer to one of two clubs, it has been claimed.

The 26-year-old has fallen below Andrew Robertson in the Anfield pecking order, playing only once in the Premier League so far this season.

With the player set to fall out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool are ready to listen to offers for the player next month – and it seems a cut-price switch to Europe is on the cards for the full-back.

The player has been linked with a shock move to Barcelona, but according to reports in France, Ligue 1 giants Marseille and the player’s former club Sevilla are leading the chase for the full-back

And Marseille’s sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta confirmed to L’Equipe: “I know him very well from his time at Sevilla.

“Normally, it’s not our market [January], though there may be circumstances that open up possibilities, it’s interesting.

“But it’s also interesting for Sevilla, who are looking for a left-back.”

Moreno, who has also been linked with Arsenal, moved to Liverpool in August 2014 for a fee of £12million and has gone on to make 134 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

