Ligue 1 duo emerge as leading candidates to sign Zouma – report

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to send Kurt Zouma out on loan – but only once they sign another centre-half, according to reports.

Zouma only made nine Premier League appearances last season having returned to full fitness in January, after suffering 11 months on the sidelines with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The Frenchman initially joined the club in 2014 in a deal believed to be worth £12m, but hasn’t managed to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League champions have identified Leonardo Bonucci and Kalidou Koulibaly as prime transfer targers, with bids for Virgil Van Dijk and Antonio Rudiger now on the backburner, and Conte is keen to see Zouma given some consistent game time.

And the London Evening Standard believes Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Nice are believed to have expressed their interest in the defender.

Defensive stalwart John Terry is also leaving the Bridge, but the squad will be boosted by the return of Andreas Christiansen, who has spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.