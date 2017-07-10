Ligue 1 giants chase £40m-rated Chelsea, Liverpool strike target

Marseille have reportedly made Celtic striker Moussa Dembele their No.1 target this summer.

Sky Sports suggest the Ligue 1 outfit are chasing a replacement for Bafetimbi Gomis, who departed for Galatasaray for £3million earlier in the summer, and Dembele is on the radar.

Dembele had a terrific first season for the Hoops, scoring 32 goals and claiming nine assists in 49 games last season as Celtic won the domestic double.

Chelsea and West Ham were both tracking the former Fulham man in January, but neither made a firm bid for the player, who signed a four-year deal after arriving on a free transfer at Parkhead last summer.

AC Milan are also thought to be one of the clubs who have expressed an interest in buying him this summer, while Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United were all credited with an interest in the 20-year-old at the start of the year.

Dembele responded to the Chelsea rumours in January and claimed he was happy with the Scottish champions.

“I’m a very calm kind of guy and I don’t really let this type of thing get in my head.

“I focus only on enjoying my football at Celtic and I’m very happy to be here,” said Dembele.

Hoops assistant manager Chris Davies also claimed talk of £20million bid from West Ham would definitely not match the club’s valuation of the player.

When asked about West Ham’s interest in January, Davies said: “That was definitely well below his valuation, that’s for sure. The manager spoke pretty clearly on that situation previously.

“There has been no formal bid or anything like that. It is at the moment speculation but it’s well below the valuation of the club.”

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that some players may leave the club after the qualifying rounds for the Champions League, but Dembele is unlikely to be sold unless an offer to good to refuse is lodged.

Rodgers made it clear the player would not be sold in January 2017 and his stance is not believed to have changed this summer with the Celtic boss eager to develop the forward at Parkhead.