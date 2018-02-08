Ligue 1 midfield sensation warned to steer clear of Man Utd

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has been warned to avoid moving to Manchester United – unless he is guaranteed to get regular first-team action.

The Ivory Coast star has grown to become one of Ligue 1’s most impressive midfielders since moving to the Cote d’Azur side for just €1million in 2015

So much so that Manchester City were linked with a £35million bid for the 26-year-old last summer, while a potential switch to Barcelona fell through when it looked odds on to happen.

City, however, have now switched their attentions to Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian star Fred, but with Jose Mourinho in the market for a new central midfielder strong links to Seri have come as no great surprise.

Former Leeds and France midfielder Olivier Dacourt has warned Seri though that unless he is guaranteed to get in Mourinho’s first XI then he should look elsewhere for his next destination.

“He almost went to Barcelona, ​​but he did not leave.,” Dacourt told Bwin. “The problem with those quality players is that they are very good in major French clubs but now we are talking about big foreign clubs.

“Because of the competition in the big foreign clubs, it is necessary to see how they behave – personality is not enough.

“The point is not to go to the big club, it’s to play there. A good example is Bernardo Silva. Last year he had an extraordinary season with Monaco – at Manchester City he has more trouble.”