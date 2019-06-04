Tanguy Ndombele insists no decision has been made on his future amid claims of a £70million move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in Europe over the past 12 months and he impressed in both games against Manchester City in the Champions League this season.

Those performances sparked interest from Pep Guardiola, who is looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, while Manchester United have also been linked with the France international as talk of Paul Pogba’s departure from Old Trafford gather pace.

Reports last week actually claimed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has green-lighted a Manchester United bid to try and prise Ndombele from Lyon, while Italian giants Juventus also have a long-standing interest in the player having scouted him on multiple occasions during the season.

However, French newspaper L’Equipe claims it is Spurs who are the first to make an official move for the midfielder, with the Champions League finalists having offered a lowly opening bid of €35m (£30.89m), an approach which was, unsurprisingly, rejected.

But the France international, who is valued at around €80m by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, insists nothing concrete on his future has been decided and he won’t rule out staying put for another season.

“As I told my agents and the club, I’m not fixed yet, I have not made a decision,” Ndombele told Le Progres.

And when asked about the possibility of staying at Lyon, Ndombele continued: “Of course, I would see myself continuing with Lyon.

“The club will be in the Champions League, but I have not asked the question about whether to stay or not, and I have not spoken with the new staff.”

