Ligue 1 sensation outlines future aims amid €80m Arsenal, Man Utd links

Lille star Nicolas Pepe has outlined his aims for the future amid repeated links with a move to the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast winger has enjoyed a prolific first half of the season, contributing 12 goals and seven assists in 19 Ligue 1 appearances.

His form has attracted the interest of the Gunners, where Unai Emery has reportedly identified him as the club’s primary January target.

Reports suggested Arsenal would have to spend €50m to bring Pepe to the Premier League, but recent comments from Lille director Luis Campos has revealed it will take €80m to prise him away.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all also been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, but Pepe has revealed that he will not be departing in January.

“To end the season with LOSC, for me that’s for sure,” he said.

“As the president [Michel Seydoux] said, I decided to finish the season in Lille and, at the end of it, nothing will be done.

“I am under contract until 2022. I have the idea to end this season in Lille and why not [secure] a European place? It would be beautiful.”