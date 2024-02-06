Likelihood of Arsenal signing Victor Osimhen revealed, with England striker named as viable alternative

Arsenal are more likely to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney than Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Gunners are dreaming of lifting the Premier League title this season after a big win against Liverpool at the weekend put them within touching distance of top spot.

Arsenal are still planning to bolster their squad in the summer. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored only nine goals in the Premier League combined this season and a new prolific striker has always been on Mikel Arteta’s transfer wishlist.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Osimhen is a player the manager admires greatly, but his price tag of £112m will likely make a move for him unfeasible for Arsenal.

Chelsea are currently leading the race for the Napoli goal machine and it’s thought that he is open to a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Toney a more likely signing for Arsenal than Osimhen

According to transfer journalist Dean Jones, it is much more likely that Arsenal sign Toney, due to Napoli’s huge demands for Osimhen.

“It’s a lot of money. I’d be flabbergasted if Arsenal exceeded the amount of money they spent on Declan Rice (£115m) and that’s probably what it’s going to take to sign Osimhen.

“It’s never great to go head-to-head with Chelsea on a signing and that makes me feel like Arsenal might end up coming away from it.”

“There are other players out there that I think could fit the bill for them.

“Even though Ivan Toney though is being played down to me – people say inside the club that Toney’s not on the radar.

“We’ll have to wait and see about that because I have heard otherwise. But certainly, Arsenal are going to be in the market for a player of that level.”

Toney returned from his eight-month ban from football last month and has so far scored two goals in three games.

The England striker netted 20 league goals last season. If he could chalk up similar numbers for Arsenal, he could potentially turn them into serial trophy winners.

Toney may be a cheaper option for the Gunners than Osimhen but he still won’t come cheap.

Brentford slapped a £100m price tag on Toney in the January window and they are likely to demand a sizeable fee again in the summer. but perhaps not quite that much.

